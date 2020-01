(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Iraq's militia leader turned populist politician Moqtada Sadr reactivated his Mahdi Army Friday following a US strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.

Taking to Twitter, Sadr ordered "fighters, particularly those from the Mahdi Army, to be ready" following the strike, reactivating the notoriously anti-American force nearly a decade after he dissolved it.