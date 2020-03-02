Iraqi President Barham Salih on Monday urged the parliament to reach an agreement on a new candidate for the prime minister's post after lawmakers failed to approve the government formed by Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, which led to his resignation

Allawi reportedly sent a letter of resignation to Salih earlier in the day.

According to the law, a new prime minister must be nominated by the president within 15 days, after which their candidacy needs to be approved by the legislature.

"We call on the parliament to work hard on reaching a national agreement on the new prime minister," Salih said in a statement, adding that he was grateful to Allawi for his efforts to form the government.

Allawi, a former communications minister, was appointed as the country's prime minister on February 1. His predecessor, Adel Abdul Mahdi, resigned in November in light of mass anti-government protests.