UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq's Senior Intelligence Officer Shot Dead In Baghdad - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:20 PM

Iraq's Senior Intelligence Officer Shot Dead in Baghdad - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Iraq's senior intelligence officer Nebras Abu Ali was shot dead in the east of Baghdad on Monday, Al Arabiya reported, citing a source.

"Unidentified gunmen assassinated today an officer affiliated with the intelligence service, east of the capital, Baghdad," the security source said.

According to another Al Arabiya source, the incident occurred after the Iraq intelligence service had thwarted several operations planned against the Iraqi people.

The Iraqi government has yet to comment on the reports.

Related Topics

Dead Iraq Baghdad Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

38 minutes ago

Final exams for grades 4-12 to begin tomorrow

41 minutes ago

'Would love to take wickets of Kohli, Morgan and B ..

1 hour ago

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching prac ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.21 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

S&amp;P assigns ‘AA-’ issuer rating to Emirate ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.