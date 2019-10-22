A senior Iraqi police commander has been killed in a skirmish with Islamic State terrorists (IS, banned in Russia) in the Saladin province, north of Baghdad, a source in the country's security forces told Sputnik on Tuesday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) A senior Iraqi police commander has been killed in a skirmish with Islamic State terrorists (IS, banned in Russia ) in the Saladin province, north of Baghdad , a source in the country's security forces told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The commander of the fourth brigade of the Federal police, Brig. Gen.

Ali al-Lyami, was killed while repelling an attack by terrorist gangs of the Islamic State near Mutaybij, Saladin province," the source said.

The source did not provide further details.

In September, the Iraqi forces conducted an anti-terror operation in this area, killing 15 militants and detaining nine others. Back then, the government troops also destroyed terrorist tunnels and a training camp.

In 2014, the IS captured vast territories in Iraq and Syria. In December 2017, Baghdad declared that its army had defeated the terror group in Iraq. Terror sleeper cells are, however, still operating in the country.