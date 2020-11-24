UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq's Shia Militia Chief Discusses Counterterrorism With Russian Ambassador - Office

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

Iraq's Shia Militia Chief Discusses Counterterrorism With Russian Ambassador - Office

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russian Ambassador in Baghdad Maksim Maksimov met with the leader of Iraq's Shiite-dominated Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Tuesday to discuss cooperation in countering terrorism.

"The head of Hashd ash-Shaabi [PMF], Falih Al-Fayyadh, received Russian Ambassador in Baghdad Maksim Maksimov at his residence on Tuesday," a statement on his official website said.

The sides discussed "the security and political situation in the middle East, stressing the importance of strengthening military cooperation in countering terrorism," the militia chief's office added.

The reported meeting comes in the run-up to Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein's two-day visit to Moscow. His agenda includes talks with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov as well as senior lawmakers.

Lavrov and Hussein are expected to discuss Syria, the Middle East settlement, the situation in the Persian Gulf region and Yemen, as well as the fight against international terrorism on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Moscow Russia Yemen Iraq Visit Baghdad Middle East Top

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

21 minutes ago

Wales 'blow' as injured Moriarty leaves Nations Cu ..

23 minutes ago

Pennsylvania certifies Biden election win: governo ..

25 minutes ago

New York City's first and only Black mayor dies at ..

25 minutes ago

Ali urges opposition to avoid public gatherings am ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.