CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russian Ambassador in Baghdad Maksim Maksimov met with the leader of Iraq's Shiite-dominated Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Tuesday to discuss cooperation in countering terrorism.

"The head of Hashd ash-Shaabi [PMF], Falih Al-Fayyadh, received Russian Ambassador in Baghdad Maksim Maksimov at his residence on Tuesday," a statement on his official website said.

The sides discussed "the security and political situation in the middle East, stressing the importance of strengthening military cooperation in countering terrorism," the militia chief's office added.

The reported meeting comes in the run-up to Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein's two-day visit to Moscow. His agenda includes talks with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov as well as senior lawmakers.

Lavrov and Hussein are expected to discuss Syria, the Middle East settlement, the situation in the Persian Gulf region and Yemen, as well as the fight against international terrorism on Wednesday.