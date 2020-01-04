BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces confirmed to Sputnik that its vehicle convoy had been hit by an airstrike in northern Baghdad on Saturday.

"Two vehicles of the Popular Mobilization Forces have been hit by the airstrike on the Taji road.

Currently, it is unknown, who was inside [the vehicles]," a senior member of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, which is a part of the Popular Mobilization Forces, said.

Earlier in the day, a source in security forces told Sputnik that at least five people had been killed by the airstrike.

A day earlier, several senior members of the Popular Mobilization Forces, as well as commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Qasem Soleimani, were killed by a US drone attack near the Baghdad International Airport.