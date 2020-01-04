UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq's Shia Militia Confirms Its Vehicle Convoy Hit By Airstrike In Northern Baghdad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 05:20 AM

Iraq's Shia Militia Confirms Its Vehicle Convoy Hit by Airstrike in Northern Baghdad

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces confirmed to Sputnik that its vehicle convoy had been hit by an airstrike in northern Baghdad on Saturday.

"Two vehicles of the Popular Mobilization Forces have been hit by the airstrike on the Taji road.

Currently, it is unknown, who was inside [the vehicles]," a senior member of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, which is a part of the Popular Mobilization Forces, said.

Earlier in the day, a source in security forces told Sputnik that at least five people had been killed by the airstrike.

A day earlier, several senior members of the Popular Mobilization Forces, as well as commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Qasem Soleimani, were killed by a US drone attack near the Baghdad International Airport.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Iran Iraq Vehicles Road Vehicle Baghdad Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns mob attack in Nank ..

6 hours ago

Senate to meet on Monday

6 hours ago

Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran ..

6 hours ago

Democrat US Lawmakers Say Trump's Decision to Kill ..

6 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Spoke to US Ambassador after ..

6 hours ago

Russia's Lavrov Accuses US of Violating Internatio ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.