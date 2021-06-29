UrduPoint.com
Iraq's South Left Without Electricity, Causes Being Investigated - Power Supply Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:38 PM

Southern provinces of Iraq were left without electricity on Tuesday and the causes have not yet been determined, the regional power supply company said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Southern provinces of Iraq were left without electricity on Tuesday and the causes have not yet been determined, the regional power supply company said.

"All power plants in the southern region have been disconnected from the grid due to an emergency technical malfunction," the statement, obtained by Sputnik, reads.

The company noted that it is currently working to establish the causes of the emergency and restore the electricity supply.

In previous years, problems with electricity and drinking water triggered demonstrations in southern Iraq.

