UrduPoint.com

Iraq's Top Court Ratifies Election Results

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:32 PM

Iraq's top court ratifies election results

Iraq's supreme court on Monday ratified the results of the October 10 legislative elections after rejecting a motion by the Hashed al-Shaabi ex-paramilitary alliance that contested its defeat in the polls

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Iraq's supreme court on Monday ratified the results of the October 10 legislative elections after rejecting a motion by the Hashed al-Shaabi ex-paramilitary alliance that contested its defeat in the polls.

The ratification, following a delay of more than two months, clears the way for a new parliament to hold its inaugural session within two weeks, under Iraqi law.

"The Federal Supreme Court has ratified the results of the legislative elections," its media officer announced in a brief statement.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Parliament Alliance October Media

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health approves emergency use of Sinop ..

Ministry of Health approves emergency use of Sinopharm CNBG&#039;s new recombina ..

19 minutes ago
 Myanmar actor on junta wanted list jailed for 3 ye ..

Myanmar actor on junta wanted list jailed for 3 years

1 minute ago
 Charge d' Affaires of Afghan calls on Azam Swati

Charge d' Affaires of Afghan calls on Azam Swati

1 minute ago
 Citizen urges authorities to curbing one-wheeling

Citizen urges authorities to curbing one-wheeling

1 minute ago
 DC for early completion of vaccination dozes

DC for early completion of vaccination dozes

1 minute ago
 CM GB calls on Prime Minister

CM GB calls on Prime Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.