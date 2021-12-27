Iraq's supreme court on Monday ratified the results of the October 10 legislative elections after rejecting a motion by the Hashed al-Shaabi ex-paramilitary alliance that contested its defeat in the polls

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Iraq's supreme court on Monday ratified the results of the October 10 legislative elections after rejecting a motion by the Hashed al-Shaabi ex-paramilitary alliance that contested its defeat in the polls.

The ratification, following a delay of more than two months, clears the way for a new parliament to hold its inaugural session within two weeks, under Iraqi law.

"The Federal Supreme Court has ratified the results of the legislative elections," its media officer announced in a brief statement.