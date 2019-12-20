UrduPoint.com
Iraq's Top Shiite Cleric Urges Elections To End Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:25 PM

Iraq's top Shiite cleric urges elections to end crisis

Iraq's influential top Shiite Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani called Friday for early elections to end a months-long political paralysis in the protest-hit country

Karbala, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Iraq's influential top Shiite Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani called Friday for early elections to end a months-long political paralysis in the protest-hit country.

"The quickest and most peaceful way out of the current crisis and to avoid plunging into the unknown, chaos or internal strife .

.. is to rely on the people byholding early elections," said Abdel Mahdi al-Kerbalai, a representative of the89-year-old religious dignitary, who never appears in public.

