Iraq's Top Shiite Cleric Urges Elections To End Crisis
Karbala, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Iraq's influential top Shiite Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani called Friday for early elections to end a months-long political paralysis in the protest-hit country.
"The quickest and most peaceful way out of the current crisis and to avoid plunging into the unknown, chaos or internal strife .
.. is to rely on the people byholding early elections," said Abdel Mahdi al-Kerbalai, a representative of the89-year-old religious dignitary, who never appears in public.