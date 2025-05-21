- Home
IRCRA Earns Global Praise At UN Side Event For Pioneering Interfaith Cricket League Tackling Extremism In Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
VIENNA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The President of International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA), Muhammad Israr Madani has drew widespread acclaim on the international stage during a side event titled “Frontlines of Hope: Showcasing Successful PVE Initiatives and National Policy Advances in Pakistan,” held on the margins of the 34th Session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (34CCPCJ) in Vienna.
Organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Pakistan in collaboration with National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Pakistan, IRCRA, and the European Union the other day, the event spotlighted pioneering efforts by Pakistani institutions to counter violent extremism (PVE) through community engagement and innovative strategies.
In a standout address, the IRCRA President Muhammad Israr Madani presented the organization’s flagship initiative, the “Inter-Madrassa University Cricket League for Social Cohesion and Interfaith Harmony.” The groundbreaking project, designed to foster unity and dialogue among youth from diverse backgrounds, brought together five major religious seminaries and five leading universities from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for a unique sporting engagement.
Highlighting the broader impact of the initiative, the IRCRA president said the cricket league led to a series of productive dialogue sessions and cultural exchange programs between madrassas and universities. These efforts, he said, have helped break stereotypes, build bridges of understanding, and promote interfaith harmony among youth, often the most vulnerable demographic to radicalization.
His remarks were bolstered by personal success stories of participants whose perspectives and social interactions were transformed through the initiative. The project has been lauded as a replicable model for engaging religious and academic communities in peacebuilding.
Dr. Khalid Chauhan, Member PVE at NACTA, further elaborated on Pakistan’s strides in institutionalizing PVE through the launch of the country’s first-ever National PVE Policy. He emphasized a whole-of-society approach, outlining collaboration with Federal and provincial ministries, civil society organizations, and academic institutions for effective implementation.
The ambassador of Pakistan warned against the global spread of religious intolerance and exclusionary ideologies. He stressed that PVE must be integrated with broader counterterrorism strategies and called for international cooperation in addressing root causes of extremism.
Speaking at the event, the UNODC Country Representative for Pakistan, Troels Vester commended Pakistan’s multifaceted approach to PVE and reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to supporting ongoing initiatives. The European Union’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN also praised IRCRA’s grassroots efforts and underscored the vital role civil society plays in peacebuilding.
The spotlight on the IRCRA President underscored the rising significance of community-led and interfaith-based solutions to global challenges of violent extremism. His leadership and innovative approach drew admiration from international delegates, positioning IRCRA as a key player in promoting peace and social cohesion in Pakistan and beyond.
