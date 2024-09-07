Ireland And UK To 'reset' Relations As Starmer Begins Dublin Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2024 | 06:44 PM
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday began the first visit by a British leader to Ireland in five years, vowing to "reset" damaged post-Brexit relations between the two nations.
The visit, described by Downing Street as a "historic moment for UK-Ireland relations", signals a further warming in bilateral ties that had frayed under the UK's previous Conservative government.
Irish counterpart Simon Harris welcomed Starmer to Dublin, with the pair shaking hands and posing for photographs before heading for talks.
"Today we're Dublin to flesh out what a reset actually looks like... in a practical sense for our citizens on both islands," Harris said at the beginning of the talks.
"And I certainly know that it has to be embedded in things like peace, prosperity, mutual respect and friendship."
Starmer added that the reset was "really important to me and my government".
"(It) can be meaningful. It can be deep," he said.
Both leaders stressed the importance of their joint roles as guardians of the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark peace accord brokered in 1998 that ended decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.
Boosting economic growth was also due to be high on the agenda, as well as the joint response to international crises, where Harris said the two leaders "were aligned in so many ways".
Harris, who became taioseach (prime minister) in April, was the first international leader hosted by Starmer in the UK after his landslide election win in July.
The pair chatted over pints of Ireland's national drink, Guinness, at the British prime minister's country residence, Chequers, northwest of London, before a larger meeting of European leaders.
