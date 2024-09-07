Ireland And UK To 'reset' Relations As Starmer Begins Dublin Visit
Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 09:29 PM
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday began the first visit by a British leader to Ireland in five years, vowing to "reset" damaged post-Brexit relations between the two nations
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday began the first visit by a British leader to Ireland in five years, vowing to "reset" damaged post-Brexit relations between the two nations.
The visit, described by Downing Street as a "historic moment for UK-Ireland relations", signals a further warming in bilateral ties that had frayed under the UK's previous Conservative government.
Irish counterpart Simon Harris welcomed Starmer to Dublin, with the pair shaking hands and posing for photographs before heading for talks.
"Today we're in Dublin to flesh out what a reset actually looks like... in a practical sense for our citizens on both islands," Harris said at the beginning of the talks.
"And I certainly know that it has to be embedded in things like peace, prosperity, mutual respect and friendship."
Starmer added that the reset was "really important to me and my government".
"(It) can be meaningful. It can be deep," he said.
Before later heading into a round table meeting with business leaders, Harris said that the pair had "had a very productive meeting" and agreed to hold an annual summit, with the first to take place in March 2025.
Both leaders also stressed the importance of their joint roles as guardians of the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark peace accord brokered in 1998 that ended decades of sectarian violence in the British province of Northern Ireland.
Boosting economic growth was also due to be high on the agenda, as well as the joint response to international crises, where Harris said the two leaders "were aligned in so many ways".
- Shift in tone -
Harris, who became taioseach (prime minister) in April, was the first international leader hosted by Starmer in the UK after his landslide election win in July.
The pair chatted over pints of Ireland's national drink, Guinness, at the British prime minister's country residence, Chequers, northwest of London, before a larger meeting of European leaders.
The focus on "resetting" Anglo-Irish relations marks a notable shift in language after the last few years saw tensions rise between Dublin and London.
Britons narrowly voted to exit the European Union in a referendum in 2016 and the country finally left the bloc in 2020 after years of political division and stalemate.
Conservative former prime minister Boris Johnson's hard break from the EU was widely seen as destabilising relations between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland.
Since taking power, Starmer has moved to begin the repeal of a law granting conditional immunity to perpetrators of crimes during Northern Ireland's decades of sectarian violence.
The move has been fiercely opposed by relatives of those who lost their lives in "The Troubles".
During Saturday's encounter, the leaders reaffirmed the Good Friday Agreement and their commitment to reconciliation in Northern Ireland.
Starmer and Harris were to attend the Ireland versus England Nations' League football match on Saturday evening.
Recent Stories
ATC convicts man with 10 years imprisonment for assisting banned outfit
UMT holds ceremony
Partly cloudy weather for city
PM Shehbaz’s tireless efforts debunk Pakistan isolation myths: Dar
Wasa issues final warning to defaulters
Punjab Police officers win silver medals in individual, team categories
AJK prepares to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi with spiritual zeal
Over 150,000 'criminals' arrested across province
CPO dismisses 2 police officials
Italy backs Kyiv's 'legitimate defence' as Zelensky presses allies
Strong economy vital for strong national defence: Bilal Azhar Kayani
IGP reviews progress in construction of police stations
More Stories From World
-
Italy backs Kyiv's 'legitimate defence' as Zelensky presses allies58 seconds ago
-
Martin roars to victory in San Marino sprint, extends MotoGP lead1 minute ago
-
Venice set to award Golden Lion after star-filled competition2 hours ago
-
Pakistani fruit, juice exports to China surge this year2 hours ago
-
Smoke and screams: The horror of Kenya's school dorm inferno2 hours ago
-
Ireland and UK to 'reset' relations as Starmer begins Dublin visit3 hours ago
-
Algerians vote as Tebboune eyes easy re-election3 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 3rd Test scoreboard3 hours ago
-
US confirms first bird flu case without animal contact3 hours ago
-
Super Typhoon Yagi hits Vietnam after leaving deadly trail4 hours ago
-
UK's Starmer begins 'historic' visit to Dublin4 hours ago
-
Kyiv hits Russian ammo depot as Moscow advances in east4 hours ago