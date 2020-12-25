UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland Approves Use Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Rollout To Begin On December 30

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:07 PM

Ireland Approves Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Rollout to Begin on December 30

Ireland has approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech, with first delivery expected as early as December 26, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said Friday, adding that the vaccination campaign will start next Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Ireland has approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech, with first delivery expected as early as December 26, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said Friday, adding that the vaccination campaign will start next Wednesday.

"Delighted to report that I've just signed the regulation authorising the use of the Pfizer vaccine in Ireland. First delivery will be St.

Stephen's Day, first vaccinations 30th December," Donnelly said on Twitter.

Saint Stephen's Day is celebrated on December 26.

On Tuesday, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin announced new restrictions that took effect on Thursday and will last through January 12, which will include shutting down restaurants, pubs, museums, galleries and libraries, while gyms and pools will be opened only for individual training. Movement between the Irish counties will be banned after Saturday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Ireland January December

Recent Stories

Russia's Upper Chamber Passes Bill on Foreign Agen ..

3 minutes ago

Russia opens criminal probe into Navalny ally over ..

9 minutes ago

Faith, Unity, Discipline to remain guiding princip ..

9 minutes ago

Change of guards at Quaid’s mausoleum as nation ..

30 minutes ago

China Sends Experts to City of Dalian After 39 COV ..

9 minutes ago

Tokyo shares end lower in thin holiday trade

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.