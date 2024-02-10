Ireland Bid To Build On Sublime French Win Against Italy
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Ireland hope to edge closer to a historic successive Six Nations Grand Slam when they host Italy at Lansdowne Road on Sunday after laying down a marker in their thumping of France last week.
Andy Farrell's Irish side will be heavily favoured to make it two wins from two after their 38-17 humbling of the French in Marseille last Friday -- a record win for the Irish in France.
Ireland, though, will be mindful they cannot afford to be off colour against the Italians who pushed an England team -- featuring several new caps -- all the way in Rome, only losing 27-24.
