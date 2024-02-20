Ireland Call Up Jager And Ahern Into Squad For Wales Test
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Prop Oli Jager and lock Thomas Ahern have linked up with Andy Farrell's Ireland squad ahead of the Six Nations Test match against Wales on Saturday.
The uncapped Munster players come in with doubts over the fitness of Ulster lock Iain Henderson.
Henderson picked up a foot injury during his province's away loss to the Ospreys on the weekend.
"There will be a further update later in the week," the Irish rugby federation said in a statement.
Farrell will name his team to play Wales in the third round of this year's championship on Thursday.
Ireland sit atop the table on a maximum 10 points from their opening two games: an impressive 38-17 victory over France and a 36-0 drubbing of Italy.
Wales were edged 27-26 at home by Scotland in their opener before losing 16-14 to England at Twickenham.
Recent Stories
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege
Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables till end of March
Protest against Rwanda, West in key DR Congo city
Cloudy, cold weather forecast for Balochistan
ACE starts probe of Rs 41 million alleged embezzlement of SIDA’s funds
Stock markets diverge before more key earnings
More Stories From World
-
ATP Delray Beach Open results - collated10 minutes ago
-
Protest against Rwanda, West in key DR Congo city2 hours ago
-
Biden says 'considering' more Russia sanctions after Navalny death1 hour ago
-
Red Cross probing fate of 23,000 missing in Russia-Ukraine war3 hours ago
-
China opposes, condemns acts against civilians in Rafah, Gaza: Mao Ning4 hours ago
-
25 killed in Afghanistan landslide caused by snowfall5 hours ago
-
Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaza5 hours ago
-
Ursula Von der Leyen seeks second EU term as far-right strength grows6 hours ago
-
EU launches probe into TikTok over child protection6 hours ago
-
UK's Rwanda asylum seeker plans 'undercut' human rights: UN6 hours ago
-
EU launches Red Sea mission as US ship attacked twice6 hours ago
-
Palestinians accuse Israel of 'apartheid' at UN top court6 hours ago