Open Menu

Ireland Call Up Jager And Ahern Into Squad For Wales Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Ireland call up Jager and Ahern into squad for Wales Test

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Prop Oli Jager and lock Thomas Ahern have linked up with Andy Farrell's Ireland squad ahead of the Six Nations Test match against Wales on Saturday.

The uncapped Munster players come in with doubts over the fitness of Ulster lock Iain Henderson.

Henderson picked up a foot injury during his province's away loss to the Ospreys on the weekend.

"There will be a further update later in the week," the Irish rugby federation said in a statement.

Farrell will name his team to play Wales in the third round of this year's championship on Thursday.

Ireland sit atop the table on a maximum 10 points from their opening two games: an impressive 38-17 victory over France and a 36-0 drubbing of Italy.

Wales were edged 27-26 at home by Scotland in their opener before losing 16-14 to England at Twickenham.

Related Topics

France Wales Ireland Italy From

Recent Stories

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made ..

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..

59 minutes ago
 Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Q ..

Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..

1 hour ago
 Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

1 hour ago
 Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

1 hour ago
 Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

1 hour ago
 CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match ..

CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..

2 hours ago
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach ..

Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege

2 hours ago
 Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables ..

Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables till end of March

2 hours ago
 Protest against Rwanda, West in key DR Congo city

Protest against Rwanda, West in key DR Congo city

2 hours ago
 Cloudy, cold weather forecast for Balochistan

Cloudy, cold weather forecast for Balochistan

2 hours ago
 ACE starts probe of Rs 41 million alleged embezzle ..

ACE starts probe of Rs 41 million alleged embezzlement of SIDA’s funds

2 hours ago
 Stock markets diverge before more key earnings

Stock markets diverge before more key earnings

2 hours ago

More Stories From World