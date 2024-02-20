Ireland call up Jager and Ahern into squad for Wales Test

(@FahadShabbir)

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Prop Oli Jager and lock Thomas Ahern have linked up with Andy Farrell's Ireland squad ahead of the Six Nations Test match against Wales on Saturday.

The uncapped Munster players come in with doubts over the fitness of Ulster lock Iain Henderson.

Henderson picked up a foot injury during his province's away loss to the Ospreys on the weekend.

"There will be a further update later in the week," the Irish rugby federation said in a statement.

Farrell will name his team to play Wales in the third round of this year's championship on Thursday.

Ireland sit atop the table on a maximum 10 points from their opening two games: an impressive 38-17 victory over France and a 36-0 drubbing of Italy.

Wales were edged 27-26 at home by Scotland in their opener before losing 16-14 to England at Twickenham.