UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland 'cannot' Accept Global Tax Reform Plans: Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 04:17 PM

Ireland 'cannot' accept global tax reform plans: finance minister

Ireland will not sign up to global tax reform plans, finance minister Paschal Donohoe insisted Thursday, entrenching the Republic's hold-out position as momentum accelerates for a deal meant to ensure multinationals pay their fair share

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Ireland will not sign up to global tax reform plans, finance minister Paschal Donohoe insisted Thursday, entrenching the Republic's hold-out position as momentum accelerates for a deal meant to ensure multinationals pay their fair share.

Around 132 countries have already agreed to the reforms on international taxation, including a minimum corporate rate of 15 percent.

On Saturday, finance ministers from the G20 -- 19 largest global economies plus the European Union -- backed the historic deal.

But Ireland -- which levies a 12.5 percent corporation tax rate and is considered by some a "tax haven" -- will not endorse the plans as they stand, Donohoe said.

"What is on the table at the moment is an agreement that Ireland cannot be part of," he told Irish state broadcaster RTE.

"We are committed to the negotiation to see if we can enter the agreement at some point, but I'm making the case for 12.

5 percent," Donohoe said.

"It has been a key feature of our economic policy now for decades." His comments came after the Irish Examiner reported that Dublin plans to relinquish its 12.5 percent rate for fear of international "pariah" status.

"Ireland will continue to make the case for the rights of small countries to retain some competitive advantage, but we don't want to be an outlier in terms of a global tax deal," a senior government source was quoted as saying.

The newspaper reported Ireland plans to make concessions on its 12.5 percent rate -- which has lured numerous US tech and pharma firms to its shores -- as part of a new OECD tax agreement in October.

But Donohoe said agreeing to 15 percent proposals would create "issues" for "people who've invested in our economy, and have expectations regarding the predictability of our rate in the future."

Related Topics

European Union Dublin Ireland October From Government Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Suhub Rest Area in Kh ..

6 minutes ago

EPD starts examining industrial waste

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

3 minutes ago

Melbourne joins Sydney in lockdown, 12 million ord ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Believes Taliban's Statement on 3-Month Cea ..

6 minutes ago

Two held, weapons recovered in Muzaffargarh

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.