Ireland Claim First T20I After Afghanistan Fall Short In Run Chase
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 08:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Ireland claimed victory in the first T20I of their three-match series against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Friday, winning by 38 runs.
Ben White and Josh Little starred with the ball for the tourists, while Harry Tector hit an undefeated half-century as Ireland took a 1-0 series lead against hosts Afghanistan.
Needing 150 to win, Afghanistan got off to a nightmare start when Mark Adair claimed the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz with the very first ball of the innings.
Gurbaz's opening partner, Sediqullah Atal, soon joined him in the stands when Little had him caught off Tector for one.
The Irish left-armer then bowled Azmatullah Omarzai first ball to set up a hattrick opportunity in just the second over of the innings.
White then took over the attack and dismissed top-scorer Mohammad Ishaq for 32, Mohammad Nabi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai and Nangeyalia Kharote to finish with figures of 4-20.
The tail were left with too much to do and despite resistance from Naveen-ul-Haq, who scored a knock of 13 off 15 balls, Afghanistan were all out for 111 after 18.4 overs.
Returning Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan earlier won the toss and sent Ireland into bat.
Harry Tector struck an unbeaten 56 off 34 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, to guide Ireland to 149-6.
Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie started well for the tourists and put on a first-wicket stand of 38, before Balbirnie fell to Azmatullah Omarzai on 22.
Khan, in his comeback after an injury lay-off, was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-19 and he claimed his first in Ireland opener Stirling for 25 in the 11th over.
The leg spinner then immediately got the dangerous Curtis Campher for a golden duck and later broke Gareth Delany's blossoming partnership with Tector in the 17th over.
Tector battled gamely in the middle but was unable to strike up a partnership of merit with those around him until the arrival of Delany and then Mark Adair to the crease.
The right-hander put on stands of 35 with Delany and an undefeated 42 with Adair to set Afghanistan a target of 150, which eventually eluded the hosts.
Already a successful tour thanks to Ireland's very first Test match win on March 1, the tourists can sow up the T20I series by winning the second match on Sunday in Sharjah.
