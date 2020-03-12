UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland Closes Educational, Childcare Facilities Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:07 PM

Ireland Closes Educational, Childcare Facilities Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

The Irish government has decided to close all schools, colleges and childcare facilities to combat the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Irish government has decided to close all schools, colleges and childcare facilities to combat the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.

"Schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close beginning tomorrow [Friday].

Where possible, teaching will be done online or remotely and cultural institutions will close as well," Varadkar told a briefing while on a visit to Washington.

The prime minister also said that the new measures would be in place until March 29.

"Our advice is that all indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor mass gatherings of more than 500 people should be canceled," Varadkar added.

According to the health authorities, 43 coronavirus cases have been registered in Ireland so far, and the first COVID-19 related death was confirmed on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington Visit Leo Ireland March All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince issues decision to form Busines ..

55 minutes ago

Russian Accounts Chamber Head Says World Economy o ..

2 minutes ago

McLaren Formula 1 Team Withdraws from 2020 Austral ..

2 minutes ago

UK Foreign Secretary Supports Iraqi President's Ca ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's Ruling Party Postpones Vote on New Leade ..

2 minutes ago

US Needs to Protect Prison Population From Coronav ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.