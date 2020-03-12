Ireland Closes Educational, Childcare Facilities Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

The Irish government has decided to close all schools, colleges and childcare facilities to combat the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Irish government has decided to close all schools, colleges and childcare facilities to combat the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.

"Schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close beginning tomorrow [Friday].

Where possible, teaching will be done online or remotely and cultural institutions will close as well," Varadkar told a briefing while on a visit to Washington.

The prime minister also said that the new measures would be in place until March 29.

"Our advice is that all indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor mass gatherings of more than 500 people should be canceled," Varadkar added.

According to the health authorities, 43 coronavirus cases have been registered in Ireland so far, and the first COVID-19 related death was confirmed on Wednesday.