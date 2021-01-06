Ireland Closes Schools Due To Virus Surge
Schools in Ireland will close for the rest of the month as a "tsunami of infection" threatens to overwhelm the healthcare service, the government said on Wednesday
"We simply have to suppress this surge," Prime minister Micheal Martin told reporters in Dublin, announcing a raft of new coronavirus restrictions.