Ireland closes schools due to virus surge

Schools in Ireland will close for the rest of the month as a "tsunami of infection" threatens to overwhelm the healthcare service, the government said on Wednesday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Schools in Ireland will close for the rest of the month as a "tsunami of infection" threatens to overwhelm the healthcare service, the government said on Wednesday.

"We simply have to suppress this surge," Prime minister Micheal Martin told reporters in Dublin, announcing a raft of new coronavirus restrictions.