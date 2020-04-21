UrduPoint.com
Ireland Confirmed 388 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Surpasses 16,000 - Health Authorities

Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Ireland registered 388 cases of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, and the total number of cases climbed to 16,040 in the country, the Irish Health Department said on Tuesday.

According to the department, the coronavirus-related death toll increased by 44 over the given period and reached 730.

In Ireland, Dublin is the most affected by the spread of COVID-19 ” the capital detected 7,781 coronavirus cases.

