Ireland Confirms First Case of Monkeypox

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Ireland confirmed on Saturday the first case of monkeypox in the country, the RTE broadcaster reported, citing Ireland's health services (HSE).

"The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified last night of a confirmed case of monkeypox in Ireland, in the east of the country," the HSE was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

Another suspicious case is also being investigated and test results are pending, the statement read, as cited by RTE.

On Friday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that the number of confirmed monkeypox cases in the United Kingdom has exceeded 100.

The UKHSA was the first health authority outside Africa to publicly report a case of monkeypox on May 7, in a patient who had recently traveled to Nigeria.

Since then, an outbreak of monkeypox has also been confirmed in some countries of Europe and North America. As of Thursday, the WHO has registered about 200 monkeypox cases in over 20 countries across the globe, with another 100 cases being investigated.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.