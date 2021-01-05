UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland Expects 2020 Deficit Of EUR19bn After Virus Spending

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 11:23 PM

Ireland expects 2020 deficit of EUR19bn after virus spending

Ireland expects a EUR19 billion deficit for 2020 after an "unprecedented" slew of spending to offset the effects of the coronavirus crisis, the finance ministry said Tuesday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Ireland expects a EUR19 billion deficit for 2020 after an "unprecedented" slew of spending to offset the effects of the coronavirus crisis, the finance ministry said Tuesday.

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe said the Republic had expected to deliver a surplus of around EUR2.5 billion ($3.1 billion) before the coronavirus pandemic upended the economy in the spring of 2020.

But soaring government spending saw an exchequer deficit of EUR12.3 billion registered for the year as tax receipts generally shrank during numerous coronavirus lockdowns.

The slide into a 2020 "estimated deficit" of EUR19 billion to the general state coffers -- around 5.5 per cent of GDP --demonstrates "the government's response is unprecedented in our country's history," Donohoe said in a statement.

"The government will continue to use the resources of the state to protect the most vulnerable, support businesses and sustain incomes until our country emerges from this pandemic.

" In October Ireland unveiled its "largest ever" budget package for 2021.

Dublin pledged additional spending of over EUR17.75 billion as the nation braced for the twin economic fallout of Brexit and the ongoing pandemic.

Minister for public expenditure Michael McGrath said the government had committed roughly EUR9 billion to unemployment and employer wage subsidy payments throughout 2020.

Meanwhile gross voted expenditure on the healthcare sector also grew by EUR3.4 billion in Ireland, which has suffered 2,265 deaths from the coronavirus, according to latest figures.

The Republic is currently in the midst of its third lockdown since March 2020 as new cases surge.

While there were "sharp declines" in VAT and excise tax receipts last year, the finance ministry said corporation tax takes increased by EUR945 million, nearly 9 per cent.

In a statement the finance ministry said "sectors such as pharma, ICT and financial services coped well with economic conditions".

Related Topics

Budget McGrath Ireland Brexit March October 2020 From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority announces reducing quaranti ..

24 minutes ago

PDM failed to get public support against governmen ..

1 minute ago

Ex-employee steals digger, smashes 50 vans in Spai ..

1 minute ago

India can no longer contain Kashmiris' struggle fo ..

13 minutes ago

UNSC resolution Jan 5, 1949 guarantees Kashmiri to ..

13 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin launches children's eye check-up program ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.