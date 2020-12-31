Ireland Extends Ban on Entry From UK, South Africa Until January 6 - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Ireland has extended until January 6, 2021 the ban on entry from the UK and South Africa due to a new strain of coronavirus, according to the country's government.

Previously, the ban was in effect until the end of 2020.

In mid-December, London announced the discovery of a new coronavirus strain that is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK.