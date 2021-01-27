UrduPoint.com
Ireland Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Until March 5 - Prime Minister

Wed 27th January 2021

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The Irish government decided to extend its coronavirus-related restrictions until March 5 to decrease the infection rate, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Tuesday.

"The government has decided to extend all of the current level five restrictions until the fifth of March, with a view to crushing the numbers of those contracting the disease, and in turn the numbers needing hospitalization and intensive care," Martin said during a press release.

Additional measures have also been introduced to prevent new coronavirus variants from entering Ireland.

In particular, people who fail to provide a negative PCR test taken within three days before arrival will have to quarantine in a specialized facility.

Dublin is also suspending visa-free travel for South Africa and all countries of South America.

The level five lockdown envisions the closure of all non-essential shops, schools, restaurants, bars and cafes. To date, Ireland has confirmed nearly 190,000 COVID-19 cases and over 3,000 related deaths.

