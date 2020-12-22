UrduPoint.com
Ireland Extends UK Travel Ban Through December 31, Toughens Restriction Measures - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 11:56 PM

Ireland has extended its ban on travelers from the UK through December 31 as the initial 48-hour ban was set to expire midnight Wednesday, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Ireland has extended its ban on travelers from the UK through December 31 as the initial 48-hour ban was set to expire midnight Wednesday, media reported on Tuesday.

According to public broadcaster RTE, the Irish cabinet agreed on the extension but gave the go-ahead to begin repatriating Irish residents stranded in the UK.

Around 40 countries have banned travel to and from the UK in recent days over the discovery of a new, potentially more transmissible strain of the coronavirus concentrated in capital city London and England's south east.

Furthermore, Ireland is set for a renewed lockdown from December 24 to January 12 after a noticeable increase in transmissions on the island.

At the same cabinet session, ministers agreed to impose maximum level five restrictions, RTE reported.

Limits on household gatherings and cross-country travel will be imposed. Restaurants and non-essential businesses will be allowed to remain open but with limited capacity and opening hours. Retailers were asked to postpone January sales, the broadcaster reported.

Ireland was at the tail end of a second wave in late November but incidence rate began to climb steeply throughout December. The nation currently counts over 80,000 registered cases of COVID-19 with 2,158 deaths and 23,364 recoveries.

