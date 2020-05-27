UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland Extradites Accused Rhinoceros Horn Trafficker To US For Trial - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 03:10 AM

Ireland Extradites Accused Rhinoceros Horn Trafficker to US for Trial - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) An Irish national charged in a conspiracy to traffic black rhinoceros horns made his first appearance before a judge in the US state of Texas following his extradition to the United States, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"The transport of [John] Slattery to the Western District of Texas to face these charges concluded the extradition process from Ireland, a process governed by an extradition treaty between the United States and Ireland.  Slattery made his initial appearance today in Federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske," the release said on Tuesday.

A federal grand jury in 2014 indicted Slattery and two co-defendants on charges of conspiracy to traffic wildlife, the release said.

According to the indictment, Slattery, along with Patrick Sheridan and Michael Slattery Jr., used a "straw buyer" to purchase two black rhinoceros horns from a taxidermist in Texas, which the group then transported to New York, where they sold the horns.

Slattery Jr. and Sheridan previously pleaded guilty, each receiving 14 month sentences.

Rhino horns are used in traditional Chinese medicine, with media reports typically focusing on the horns' purported aphrodisiac properties, while wealthy buyers - especially from China and Vietnam - are known to bid for antique horn carvings such as figurines and or for necklaces and bracelets, according to media reports.

Related Topics

China Traffic New York Ireland United States Vietnam Media From Court

Recent Stories

Cloudy, humid weather expected for coming days

1 hour ago

Chinese President calls for long-term perspective ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait reports 608 new COVID-19 infections, seven ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1931 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Indonesia review g ..

5 hours ago

Shurooq re-opens leisure, eco-tourism destinations ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.