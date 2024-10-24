Ireland Fines LinkedIn 310 Mn Euros Over EU Data Breach
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) An Irish regulator helping to police European Union data privacy said Thursday it had fined professional networking platform LinkedIn 310 million Euros ($335 million) over breaching users' personal data for targeted advertising.
The Data Protection Commission (DPC) issued the Microsoft-owned website its first EU fine saying "the consent obtained by LinkedIn was not given freely".
Targeted advertising is based on information held about an individual.
Regulators around the world, especially the EU, have been trying for years to regulate tech giants when it comes to data protection or unfair competition.
The DPC ordered LinkedIn to bring its processing into compliance with the EU's strict General Data Protection Regulation, launched in 2018 to protect European consumers from personal data breaches.
"The processing of personal data without an appropriate legal basis is a clear and serious violation of a data subjects' fundamental right to data protection," said Graham Doyle, the regulator's head of communications.
Ireland is home to the European headquarters of several tech giants including microsoft, Apple, Google and Facebook-parent Meta.
Recent Stories
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
Rescuers say halting work in north Gaza after Israel threats12 minutes ago
-
Golf: LPGA Tour Maybank Championship scores12 minutes ago
-
France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge12 minutes ago
-
Boeing workers reject contract, extend strike: union32 minutes ago
-
War monitor says two dead in Israel strikes on Syria32 minutes ago
-
Iran's Pezeshkian slams UN ineffectiveness to 'extinguish' regional crisis32 minutes ago
-
South Africa cruise to seven-wicket win in Bangladesh Test1 hour ago
-
European leaders meet to re-energize offshore wind power1 hour ago
-
Philippines races to reach stranded as storm's death toll rises2 hours ago
-
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to Promote Employee He ..2 hours ago
-
Rabada 'a superstar' as South Africa crush Bangladesh2 hours ago
-
Awais Leghari discusses cross-border energy cooperation with Iranian counterpart2 hours ago