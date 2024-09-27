Ireland Fines Meta 91 Mn Euros Over EU Data Breach
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) An Irish regulator helping to police European Union data privacy said Friday it had fined Facebook-owner Meta 91 million Euros ($102 million) for password-security breaches.
The Data Protection Commission criticised Meta for failing to put in place appropriate security measures to protect users' password data and for taking too long to alert the regulator over the issue.
An inquiry was launched in April 2019 after Meta Ireland informed the regulator that it had "inadvertently stored certain passwords of social media users" in a readable format on its internal system, the DPC said in a statement.
"It is widely accepted that user passwords should not be stored in plaintext, considering the risks of abuse that arise from persons accessing such data," said Graham Doyle, the regulator's head of communications.
Doyle told AFP that the breach, which took place in January 2019, affected 36 million Facebook and Instagram users across the European Economic Area, which comprises the EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.
The regulator criticised Meta for not alerting the DPC of the problem until March 2019.
In a statement to AFP, Meta acknowledged that some Facebook users' passwords were "temporarily stored in a readable format in our internal data systems".
"We took immediate action to fix this error, and there is no evidence that these passwords were abused or accessed improperly.
"We proactively flagged this issue to our lead regulator, the Irish Data Protection Commission, and have engaged constructively with them throughout this inquiry", a Meta spokesperson added.
ajb/bcp/gv
Recent Stories
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
More Stories From World
-
Workers remove Olympic rings from Eiffel Tower -- for now5 minutes ago
-
UK watchdog bans Naomi Campbell from running charity over 'misconduct'25 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka declare on 602-5 after Kamindu's 1,000-run milestone35 minutes ago
-
Draper ousts second seed Hurkacz at Japan Open36 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says 4 killed by Russia strikes on port, police office45 minutes ago
-
Estate agents cautiously optimistic after China stimulus plans55 minutes ago
-
'No ego' before Alonso clash, says Bayern boss Kompany55 minutes ago
-
Former defence minister Ishiba to be Japan's PM1 hour ago
-
Trump to meet Zelensky after tensions over Ukraine war1 hour ago
-
Alcaraz, Medvedev win Beijing openers as Zhang scores big upset1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for enhanced investment, trade ties with the US1 hour ago
-
US officials warn weakening storm Helene still 'dangerous'1 hour ago