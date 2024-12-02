Ireland in 'good shape' despite uncertainty over post-Sexton era, says MacNeill

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Two-time defending Six Nations champions Ireland are in "good shape" though it is disappointing that the question of who should fill the pivotal fly-half role vacated by Johnny Sexton is yet to be settled a year on, former Irish international Hugo MacNeill told AFP.

The Irish ended the year by winning three of their four November Tests, after a disappointing defeat by New Zealand in their opening match put an end to their 19-match home winning run.

However, their performances were marked by uncharacteristic ill discipline and handling errors.

Nevertheless the character they showed in edging both Argentina and Australia by the same scoreline, 22-19 -- in the Australia game they came back from 13-5 down at half-time -- pleased head coach Andy Farrell.

Farrell will take a leave of absence to coach the British and Irish Lions and the responsiblity of the defence of their Six Nations crown falls on one of his long-time assistants, Simon Easterby.

He leaves with the Irish having won eight of their 11 Tests this year, the highs a hammering of France in Marseille on their way to the Six Nations title and a drawn two-Test series against world champions South Africa.

"I think we are in pretty good shape," MacNeill told AFP in a phone interview.

"We have a good squad and it has been a useful November series.

"It is a good place to be, absolutely, and in comparison to Scotland, Wales and Italy it is night and day."

With an eye on the 2027 Rugby World Cup, Farrell had been pressed throughout November about blooding fresh talent, as several of the squad are on the wrong side of 30.

The 49-year-old Englishman had responded robustly by saying he would only do so if he felt the player was ready and "surrounded with experienced hands".

He added that unlike England and France he did not have hundreds of players to cast an eye over.

In the end Farrell handed first caps to just a quartet -- former under-20 stars, hooker Gus McCarthy and flamboyant fly-half Sam Prendergast, the pick of them.

MacNeill, a key member of two Ireland Triple Crown-winning sides in 1982 and 1985, said Farrell was spot-on in his conservative approach.

"It's a fine balance and with Johnny Sexton retired he has to develop a winning mentality," said the 66-year-old former fullback.

"We stuttered a bit and lost to the All Blacks but he did not make wholesale changes and we beat Argentina.

"More importantly we beat Australia, albeit a far from vintage Wallabies team, in one of the two big Tests of November."

- 'Life after Johnny' -

While Irish fans were somewhat underwhelmed by the November performances MacNeill says the huge expectations surrounding the team reflects how far they have come since his era.

"When we won the Triple Crown it was the first time since 1949, for goodness sakes," he said.

"Now if we win a Triple Crown we go 'oh big deal'.

"Ireland will not win the title every year but they will be competitive and there are structural reasons behind it.

"The flow of players coming through especially at Leinster, starting with the schools, is phenomenal, a deep well of talent."

MacNeill, though, concedes there are areas which give cause for concern, namely that "people have figured out our attacking gameplan".

Sorting out this conundrum will fall largely on the fly-half, and the eternal debate about who fills the huge boots of Sexton.

Jack Crowley, 24, looked to have the whip hand but by the Wallabies Test the precocious 21-year-old Prendergast had the starting spot.

However, it was Crowley, who started all of the Six Nations matches and the series in South Africa, who added the required "buzz", as MacNeill put it, to seal the win over Australia when he replaced Prendergast.

"It is disappointing as I would prefer that there were not still two guys fighting it out but rather one stamping their mark on the position," said MacNeill.

"Johnny Sexton leaves a huge gap, in ability, leadership and directness.

"He was one of those rare players that comes along and you go wow.

"However, just like with others there has to be life after Johnny."