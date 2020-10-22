Ireland in second lockdown as Germany faces record virus surge

Businesses closed across Ireland on Thursday for a second national coronavirus lockdown, as record infection surges in Germany and Italy helped to spread gloom across the continent

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Businesses closed across Ireland on Thursday for a second national coronavirus lockdown, as record infection surges in Germany and Italy helped to spread gloom across the continent.

Most European governments have been reluctant to reimpose national stay-at-home orders, after previous restrictions led to deep recessions and widespread bitterness.

But Ireland's five million people have been ordered to stay at home for six weeks, with non-essential businesses told to shut up shop, among other rules.

"It's devastating to see us locked down again... during our busiest line-up for the Christmas period," Dublin antique jeweller John Farrington told AFP this week.

Germany and Italy are both facing record surges, registering their highest one-day tallies since the pandemic began.

While German health experts said it was still possible to combat the outbreak by observing recently-toughened rules on distancing and gatherings, Italy ordered curfews in regions that cover the capital Rome and business hub Milan.