UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland In Second Lockdown As Germany Faces Record Virus Surge

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:51 PM

Ireland in second lockdown as Germany faces record virus surge

Businesses closed across Ireland on Thursday for a second national coronavirus lockdown, as record infection surges in Germany and Italy helped to spread gloom across the continent

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Businesses closed across Ireland on Thursday for a second national coronavirus lockdown, as record infection surges in Germany and Italy helped to spread gloom across the continent.

Most European governments have been reluctant to reimpose national stay-at-home orders, after previous restrictions led to deep recessions and widespread bitterness.

But Ireland's five million people have been ordered to stay at home for six weeks, with non-essential businesses told to shut up shop, among other rules.

"It's devastating to see us locked down again... during our busiest line-up for the Christmas period," Dublin antique jeweller John Farrington told AFP this week.

Germany and Italy are both facing record surges, registering their highest one-day tallies since the pandemic began.

While German health experts said it was still possible to combat the outbreak by observing recently-toughened rules on distancing and gatherings, Italy ordered curfews in regions that cover the capital Rome and business hub Milan.

Related Topics

Business Christmas German Germany Dublin Milan Rome Ireland Italy Hub Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi a global centre of energy, sustainabilit ..

11 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

32 seconds ago

Report regarding Saudi role in assessment of Pakis ..

33 seconds ago

AC directs to implement COVID-19 SOPs at hospital

35 seconds ago

Germany reports new record of 11,287 new COVID-19 ..

36 seconds ago

Japan's department store sales decline 33 pct in S ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.