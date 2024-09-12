Ireland Launches EU Privacy Probe Into Google AI Development
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 04:51 PM
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) An Irish regulator helping to police European Union data privacy launched an investigation Thursday into Google's artificial intelligence development.
The inquiry comes as the EU and other major regulators around the world crack down on big tech over a raft of issues including taxation, competition and disinformation.
The EU has also adopted the world's first sweeping rules to govern AI, which came into force in August.
"The Data Protection Commission today announced that it has commenced a cross-border statutory inquiry into Google Ireland," where the US tech giant has its European headquarters.
The probe will look into the "development of its foundational AI model", the DPC said in a statement.
The rise of AI has fuelled excitement about its potential, with chatbots that show humanlike ability to answer questions to generate everything from essays to recipes and computer codes.
But the emergence has also sparked concerns about the technology taking jobs away from people and even posing an existential threat to humanity.
The Irish regulator said that its investigation "concerns the question of whether Google has complied with any obligations that it may have had to undertake" under the EU's strict General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
This would have been "prior to engaging in the processing of the personal data" of EU citizens related to the development of Google's foundational AI Model, Pathways Language Model 2 (PaLM 2).
"We take seriously our obligations under the GDPR and will work constructively with the DPC to answer their questions," a Google spokesperson said in response.
The Dublin-based watchdog said that "a data protection impact assessment, where required, is of crucial importance in ensuring that the fundamental rights and freedoms of individuals are adequately considered and protected when processing of personal data is likely to result in a high risk.
"This statutory inquiry forms part of the wider efforts of the DPC" and other regulators overseeing "personal data of EU/EEA data subjects in the development of AI models and systems," it added.
The European Economic Area includes the EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.
Social network X recently committed to stop harvesting European users' personal data to train its Grok AI chatbot, while Facebook-owner Meta has delayed the release of its most powerful generative AI models in Europe, citing EU regulation.
Google describes PalM2 as a "next generation language model with improved multilingual, reasoning and coding capabilities".
Recent Stories
Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC
Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain
Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..
Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
More Stories From World
-
Myanmar residents flee deadly floods in boats and on makeshift rafts8 minutes ago
-
WHO says 'confident' target for Gaza polio vaccination campaign met8 minutes ago
-
Millions in SE Asia battle floods, death toll passes 2009 minutes ago
-
Blinken seeks common cause in Poland after Ukraine jitters29 minutes ago
-
High doses of Adderall linked with heightened risk of psychosis and mania58 minutes ago
-
Boats carry terrified children to safety in Thai floods58 minutes ago
-
SpaceX Polaris Dawn crew begins historic private spacewalk58 minutes ago
-
Rashid returns to Afghanistan squad for South Africa one-day series59 minutes ago
-
Ireland launches EU privacy probe into Google AI development1 hour ago
-
Syria state media says Israeli strike on Golan kills two2 hours ago
-
Russia puts Navalny lawyers on trial2 hours ago
-
NASA prepares for launch of new mission on Jupiter's moon Europa2 hours ago