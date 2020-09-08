UrduPoint.com
Ireland Loses EU Trade Job After Coronavirus Breach

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 02:34 PM

Ireland loses EU trade job after coronavirus breach

Ireland lost the EU's coveted top trade job on Tuesday, paying the price for mistakes made by Phil Hogan, who resigned after breaking coronavirus guidelines

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Ireland lost the EU's coveted top trade job on Tuesday, paying the price for mistakes made by Phil Hogan, who resigned after breaking coronavirus guidelines.

Instead, the post of trade commissioner now goes to EU veteran Valdis Dombrovskis, a former Latvian prime minister who is seen as a steady pair of hands for one of the bloc's most sensitive jobs.

Ireland, however, did better than expected in the reshuffle, with the important financial services portfolio going to the country's new commissioner, senior MEP Mairead McGuinness, the EU said.

More Stories From World

