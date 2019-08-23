UrduPoint.com
Ireland May Block EU-Mercosur Trade Deal In Case Of Brazil's Inaction Amid Amazon Wildfire

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:35 PM

Ireland May Block EU-Mercosur Trade Deal in Case of Brazil's Inaction Amid Amazon Wildfire

Dublin could vote against the trade agreement between the European Union and the four-nation South American trade bloc, Mercosur, if Brazil fails to protect the Amazon rain forest from wildfires, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Dublin could vote against the trade agreement between the European Union and the four-nation South American trade bloc, Mercosur, if Brazil fails to protect the Amazon rain forest from wildfires, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

The wildfires in the Amazon rain forest have drawn international attention. According to satellite data provided by the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research, this year, the wildfire area increased by 82 percent compared to 2018. Experts from across the world are warning of grave consequences of the fires.

"There is no way that Ireland will vote for the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement if Brazil does not honor its environmental commitments," Varadkar said, as quoted by the Irish Times newspaper.

The prime minister expressed concern over the extent of damage caused by the fires and slammed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for his statements about the alleged involvement of non-governmental organizations in setting the wildfires.

The trade pact between the European Union and Mercosur, which comprises Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, has been under negotiation for almost 20 years. In late June, the blocs agreed on the terms of the deal with the aim of enhancing economic cooperation and boosting sustainable growth. Once in force, the deal will eliminate the majority of tariffs between the two blocs by establishing a free trade area.

