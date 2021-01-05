Ireland May Halt Construction, Manufacturing Amid Rapid COVID-19 Rise - Prime Minister

The rapid transmission of the novel coronavirus in Ireland "has exceeded any expectation," and the government is not ruling out possible closure of construction and manufacturing sectors, Prime Minister Micheal Martin told the national RTE broadcaster on Tuesday

"That is all on the agenda today," Martin said, when asked about prospects of closing construction and manufacturing sectors.

According to the prime minister, "the situation is very, very serious in terms of community transmission rates," as "the rapid growth of these has exceeded any expectation.

The government, he went on, is pinning many hopes on vaccination. He expressed confidence that the country "will be in a different position by the summertime," thanks to immunization, but urged everyone to stick to COVID-19 restrictions for now.

The Irish prime minister said last week that the new coronavirus variant, which was discovered in the neighboring United Kingdom in mid-December and is believed to be much more transmissible, was "spreading at a rate that has surpassed the most pessimistic models available to us."