Ireland Mulls Exporting Cows To Europe By Air - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

Ireland Mulls Exporting Cows to Europe by Air - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) The Irish government is considering the option of switching to planes starting in May when exporting dairy calves to continental Europe in a bid to reduce the time of transportation of livestock, The Guardian newspaper said on Saturday.

Under the EU legislation, the transportation period of cattle should not exceed eight hours. However, deliveries of cows from Ireland to other EU destinations by road or sea take more time.

The Netherlands, which is the main export market for Irish unweaned calves, demands that Ireland "sharply reduce and eventually stop" imports of cattle from faraway farming destinations.

Irish farmers were divided in opinions regarding the government's plans to fly cows to continental Europe, with supporters claiming that despite high cost, the measure would open new markets, and those opposing the idea saying that conditions of air transportation would affect the animals.

The herd of dairy cattle in Ireland stands at 1.6 million, growing by 750,000 male species each year. Most of them go to the domestic meat market of meat products, and 200,000 are exported.

