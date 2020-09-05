Ireland names EU hopefuls to replace virus breach commissioner

Irish prime minister Micheal Martin proposed two candidates on Friday to serve as Ireland's next EU commissioner, after the country's former representative resigned for breaching coronavirus guidelines

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):

He recommended that European Parliament vice-president Mairead McGuinness or Andrew McDowell, former vice-president of the European Investment Bank, replace Phil Hogan, who was the EU's trade commissioner.

"Both are candidates of the highest calibre, possessing the necessary competence, independence and European commitment to serve in the role of commissioner with distinction," a government statement said.

Hogan resigned last week after the Irish government said he breached coronavirus guidelines on a recent visit to his home country.

The 60-year-old held the potent trade portfolio on the European Commission and has been a forceful figure in Brexit talks between Britain and the EU.

His tenure also saw trade battles with the Trump administration in the United States and commercial tensions with China.

But details of a recent trip he made to Ireland snowballed into a scandal after it emerged he attended a parliamentary golf society event in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

The event -- attended by swathes of lawmakers, a cabinet minister and a supreme court judge -- sparked resignations at the highest level of Irish politics and resulted in the rare unseating of a Brussels figure by a domestic scandal.

There is no guarantee that Ireland will retain the trade portfolio as commission president Ursula von der Leyen oversees a reshuffle in the wake of Hogan's departure.

She had asked Dublin for a female and a male candidate.