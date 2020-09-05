UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland Names EU Hopefuls To Replace Virus Breach Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:41 AM

Ireland names EU hopefuls to replace virus breach commissioner

Irish prime minister Micheal Martin proposed two candidates on Friday to serve as Ireland's next EU commissioner, after the country's former representative resigned for breaching coronavirus guidelines

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):Irish prime minister Micheal Martin proposed two candidates on Friday to serve as Ireland's next EU commissioner, after the country's former representative resigned for breaching coronavirus guidelines.

He recommended that European Parliament vice-president Mairead McGuinness or Andrew McDowell, former vice-president of the European Investment Bank, replace Phil Hogan, who was the EU's trade commissioner.

"Both are candidates of the highest calibre, possessing the necessary competence, independence and European commitment to serve in the role of commissioner with distinction," a government statement said.

Hogan resigned last week after the Irish government said he breached coronavirus guidelines on a recent visit to his home country.

The 60-year-old held the potent trade portfolio on the European Commission and has been a forceful figure in Brexit talks between Britain and the EU.

His tenure also saw trade battles with the Trump administration in the United States and commercial tensions with China.

But details of a recent trip he made to Ireland snowballed into a scandal after it emerged he attended a parliamentary golf society event in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

The event -- attended by swathes of lawmakers, a cabinet minister and a supreme court judge -- sparked resignations at the highest level of Irish politics and resulted in the rare unseating of a Brussels figure by a domestic scandal.

There is no guarantee that Ireland will retain the trade portfolio as commission president Ursula von der Leyen oversees a reshuffle in the wake of Hogan's departure.

She had asked Dublin for a female and a male candidate.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Scandal China Parliament Visit Trump Bank Brussels Dublin Male Independence Ireland United States Brexit Event Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

2 hours ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

2 hours ago

US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distanc ..

18 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Says 'Promising' COVID-19 Vaccines Wi ..

18 minutes ago

Belarus vote challenger urges sanctions in UN addr ..

18 minutes ago

Urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) b ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.