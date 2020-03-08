UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland Now Has Over Dozen Coronavirus Cases - Health Authorities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 04:50 AM

Ireland Now Has Over Dozen Coronavirus Cases - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus-infected people in Ireland has gone up to 19, the National Public Health Emergency Team announced in a statement.

"The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this evening been informed of 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The case is a male in the east of Ireland associated with travel from northern Italy. This brings the total number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases to 19," the Saturday statement says.

The first coronavirus case in Ireland was confirmed on February 29. On Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer of the Irish Department of Health Tony Holohan announced that the number of COVID-19 cases had gone up to six.

Several European countries, particularly Italy and France, have seen a rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases this week. New cases have been reported in Belgium, Sweden, Poland and Croatia.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are currently 101,927 coronavirus cases, over 80,800 of them in China. There have been 3,073 deaths from COVID-19 in China and 413 deaths from the coronavirus disease outside of China. Over 90 countries have been affected.

Related Topics

World China France Male Ireland Italy Belgium Poland Sweden Croatia February From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

4 hours ago

Scoreboards: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiato ..

5 hours ago

Patel, Hafeez propel Qalandars to victory against ..

5 hours ago

Sustainable development linked to equal opportunit ..

5 hours ago

Corona virus not a new disease: Experts

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.