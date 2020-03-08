Ireland Now Has Over Dozen Coronavirus Cases - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus-infected people in Ireland has gone up to 19, the National Public Health Emergency Team announced in a statement.

"The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this evening been informed of 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The case is a male in the east of Ireland associated with travel from northern Italy. This brings the total number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases to 19," the Saturday statement says.

The first coronavirus case in Ireland was confirmed on February 29. On Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer of the Irish Department of Health Tony Holohan announced that the number of COVID-19 cases had gone up to six.

Several European countries, particularly Italy and France, have seen a rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases this week. New cases have been reported in Belgium, Sweden, Poland and Croatia.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are currently 101,927 coronavirus cases, over 80,800 of them in China. There have been 3,073 deaths from COVID-19 in China and 413 deaths from the coronavirus disease outside of China. Over 90 countries have been affected.