Ireland Open To Extending Anti-Russian Sanctions To Energy Sector - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Ireland is willing to extend the sanctions against Russia to the energy sector, zeroing in on disrupting coal and oil trade, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defense Simon Coveney said on Monday

"Certainly, from an Irish perspective, we are open to that (energy sector sanctions), we think that is appropriate. Looking at the extent of the destruction in Ukraine right now it is very hard in my view to make the case that we shouldn't be moving into the energy sector, particularly oil and coal in terms of interrupting normal trade in that space. So, yeah, Ireland is very open to that," Coveney said, arriving for the Foreign Affairs Council Agriculture and Fisheries Council in Brussels.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine" and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

>