UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland Orders Shutdowns To Curb Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:42 PM

Ireland orders shutdowns to curb coronavirus

Ireland on Thursday announced the closure of all schools and colleges, and recommended the cancellation of mass gatherings as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Ireland on Thursday announced the closure of all schools and colleges, and recommended the cancellation of mass gatherings as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said "schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close from tomorrow (Friday)", as would state-run cultural institutions.

Indoor events of more than 100 people and those outdoor involving over 500 "should be cancelled", Varadkar said in a statement in Washington, where he was on an official visit.

Ireland has 43 confirmed cases of the disease and on Wednesday announced the country's first death. Varadkar said more cases and deaths were expected as the world moved into "uncharted territory".

The premier said the new measures were part of the government's "duty to protect" the public and the restrictions would be in place until March 29.

He said people could still go to work, as public transport was not affected, but recommended home-working, staggered working and break times wherever possible, to minimise contact.

The new guidance follows a meeting between the prime minister and the government's National Public Health Emergency Team on Wednesday night.

In Dublin, foreign minister Simon Coveney told a news conference: "This is a phase that we have been planning for some time." He called them "the right measures, at the right time" and were based on best public health advice.

Varadkar travelled to Washington for St Patrick's Day celebrations on March 17 for Ireland's patron saint.

The annual parades in Ireland, which attract hundreds of thousands of people, have been cancelled because of fears about the spread of COVID-19.

Similar parades in Boston and New York have also been cancelled.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Washington Visit Leo Dublin Boston New York Ireland March All From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

43rd session of UN Human Rights Council suspended ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan urges world community to take practical s ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai Government takes precautionary measures to e ..

46 minutes ago

Minorities' political activists join PTI

4 minutes ago

Information Advisor clarifies social media video a ..

4 minutes ago

No morning coffee at the local bar for Italians un ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.