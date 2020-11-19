UrduPoint.com
Ireland Plans Mink Cull Over Mutated Virus Fears

Thu 19th November 2020

Ireland is planning a nationwide cull of mink over fears they may carry a mutated version of the coronavirus detected in the animals in Denmark, a government spokesman said Thursday

An agriculture ministry spokesman said that testing of Ireland's mink herd has yielded no positive Covid-19 tests to date.

But the Republic's department of health "indicated that the continued farming of mink represents an ongoing risk of additional mink-adapted [coronavirus] variants emerging," he said in a statement.

"Therefore, it has recommended that farmed mink in Ireland should be culled to minimise or eliminate this risk.

" National media report there are three mink farms housing around 100,000 animals across Ireland.

The agriculture department said it "continues to engage with the mink farmers to consider the next steps".

Earlier this month Denmark -- the world's largest producer of mink fur -- announced a nationwide cull of 15 million to 17 million animals after a mutated version of the coronavirus was detected in farms and spread to humans.

On Thursday the nation's health ministry said the mutation, which raised concerns over the effectiveness of any future vaccine, has likely been eradicated.

