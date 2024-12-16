Ireland Props Furlong, Porter Sign Contract Extensions
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter have both signed two-year contract extensions with Ireland and Leinster until 2027, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Monday.
Prop Furlong, who made his international debut against Wales in 2015, has made 78 Test appearances for Ireland, winning three Six Nations titles, and has also represented the British and Irish Lions.
The contract extension will take Furlong to the middle of 2027 -- just a few months before the start of the next Rugby World Cup.
The IRFU said Furlong "remains a cornerstone of Ireland's scrum and his experience (is) invaluable to Andy Farrell's side as the squad build towards Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia".
Furlong, 32, said continuing his playing career with his home province was a "dream come true".
"I am delighted to extend my long association with both Leinster Rugby and the IRFU for the seasons to come," he said.
IRFU performance director David Humphreys described Furlong as a "world-class tighthead whose influence transcends his abilities on the field".
"Since breaking into the Leinster and Ireland set-ups he has set a new standard as a prop and his hunger to improve and perform at a consistently high level sets him apart," he added.
The IRFU later Monday announced that Porter had also signed a two-year extension.
The 28-year-old loosehead prop, who started all 11 of Ireland's Tests in 2024, said it was a "privilege to work with such a talented group of coaches and players".
jw/mw
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre i ..
Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights
World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..
We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..
UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth
Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow
Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched
MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day
More Stories From World
-
Ireland props Furlong, Porter sign contract extensions7 minutes ago
-
UK approves Royal Mail takeover by Czech billionaire17 minutes ago
-
Putin cheers 'landmark' 2024, says troops have upper hand in Ukraine38 minutes ago
-
'We are on it': US official seeks to allay drone sighting concerns1 hour ago
-
Rescuers race to France's Mayotte as hundreds feared dead in cyclone1 hour ago
-
Putin says Russia has initiative across entire Ukraine front1 hour ago
-
At least three killed as Cyclone Chido crosses Mozambique2 hours ago
-
Pak-China Investment Conference held in Guangzhou, China2 hours ago
-
Russia says captured another east Ukraine village2 hours ago
-
Big demo in US city of Dallas demands Aafia's release; Sen. Talha urges Biden to pardon her2 hours ago
-
UK approves Royal Mail takeover by Czech billionaire2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka president in India in first overseas trip3 hours ago