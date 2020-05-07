UrduPoint.com
Ireland Raises $2.8Mln For Navajo, Hopi Native Americans Hit By COVID-19 - Charity

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) More than $2.8 million has been successfully raised in Ireland as relief aid to feed the Navajo and Hopi Native American nations hard hit by the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund said in a press release.

So far, $2,811,480 has been raised towards the $3.

5 million goal from more than 53,000 donors, the charity announced on Wednesday

In 1847, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma sent $170 to Ireland during the Great Famine that killed more than a quarter of the entire population of Ireland, around 2 million people, after the national potato crop failed.

The Navajo Nation has suffered more than 2,700 COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths as of Monday, making it one of the proportionately worst outbreaks so far in the United States. During a visit to Arizona on Tuesday, President Trump announced $600 million in crisis Federal aid to the Navajo Nation.

