Ireland Registers Zero New COVID-19 Deaths for 1st Time Since March 21 - Health Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Ireland, the first time since March 21, the Health Department said on Monday.

On Sunday, the country's death toll increased by 4, and the total number of cases rose by 57.

"There have been no additional deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) in the past 24 hours - this marks the first day with no deaths reported since March 21," the department said, adding that 59 new cases have been detected.

The death toll has decreased from 1,608 to 1,606 as 2 cases have been denotified.

Ireland has confirmed a total of 24,698 cases.

On May 18, Ireland began phase one of its plan to reopen the society, allowing a gradual return of outdoor workers, reopening outdoor shops, tourism sites, and public sports grounds, provided the social distancing rules are maintained.