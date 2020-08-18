UrduPoint.com
Ireland Rejects Belarusian Election Results - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Ireland does not recognize the results of the Belarusian presidential election, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said, welcoming an upcoming EU summit on the situation in the eastern European country.

"This result was not legitimate as evidenced by the intimidation and detentions which took place both before and after the election and the response of the state authorities to the large-scale and overwhelmingly peaceful protests which are now taking place across the country. Ireland does not accept the election result as a true reflection of the democratic will of the Belarusian people," Coveney said in a statement, published late on Monday.

The minister expressed his deep concerns over the developments in Belarus and decried "the human rights abuses which we have seen take place since the flawed Presidential election."

Coveney called Belarus "a country on the doorstep of the European Union" and welcomed the decision to call a special summit on Wednesday.

"It is of vital importance that we work with the international community to ensure that the rights and democratic will of the people are respected. It is for Belarus and its people alone to determine their future," he noted, reaffirming at the same time full support for targeted sanctions.

Belarus plunged into protests after the election results showed incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win over 80 percent of the vote, and opposition contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya challenged the outcome. The first days of unrest saw a tough confrontation between protesters and law enforcement officers, resulting in mass detentions and injuries on both sides. Security forces have since softened the response and started releasing those detained en masse. Rallies and strikes still continue.

