Ireland reports 970 new COVID-19 cases

DUBLIN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Ireland on Tuesday reported 970 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 81,228, the country's National Public Health Emergency Team said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 13 additional COVID-19 deaths were recorded, taking the country's death toll to 2,171, said the statement.

As of Tuesday afternoon, hospitalizations stood at 238 with 28 patients in intensive care units.