Ireland Reports 970 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 30 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:52 PM

Ireland reports 970 new COVID-19 cases

Reland on Tuesday reported 970 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 81,228, the country's National Public Health Emergency Team said in a statement

DUBLIN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Ireland on Tuesday reported 970 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 81,228, the country's National Public Health Emergency Team said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 13 additional COVID-19 deaths were recorded, taking the country's death toll to 2,171, said the statement.

As of Tuesday afternoon, hospitalizations stood at 238 with 28 patients in intensive care units.

More Stories From World

