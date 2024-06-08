Ireland Scupper Bol's Bid For Triple Euro Gold
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) An inspired Irish quartet led by Rhasidat Adeleke outstripped Femke Bol's favoured Dutch team to snatch gold in a thrilling 4x400m mixed relay at the European championships on Friday.
The Irish four, also featuring Christopher O'Donnell, Thomas Barr and Sharlene Mawdsley, clocked a championship record of 3min 09.92sec, just ahead of silver medal winners Italy, in a show of Olympic intent just 49 days out from the Paris Games.
Bol, looking to repeat her triple gold showing from the last Euros in Munich in 2022, was left with too much to do on the anchor leg, albeit doing exceptionally well to make up a full 30 metres in a last-lap 49.
21sec to snatch bronze.
Bol will now turn her attention to her speciality, the 400m hurdles -- in which she is world champion, and then the women's 4x400m relay.
Slovenia's Kristjan Ceh, who was 2022 world champion and won silver behind Sweden's Daniel Stahl in Budapest last year, managed a best of 68.08m to win the men's discus.
Austrian Lukas Weisshaidinger claimed silver with 67.70m, with Lithuania's defending European champion and recently-crowned world record holder Mykolas Alekna taking bronze (67.48).
Stahl, also the reigning Olympic champion, finished fourth with a best of 66.84m.
Recent Stories
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara
CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..
Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses academic matters
Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah
1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana
Training workshop on budget session held
Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening bilateral economic ties: Jam Ka ..
DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District Cotton Committee
More Stories From World
-
Irish, Czechs cast EU votes with immigration front of mind7 hours ago
-
Danish PM 'hit' by man in Copenhagen: office7 hours ago
-
Alcaraz embraces 'suffering' to reach French Open final7 hours ago
-
Roglic takes Criterium lead with mountain win8 hours ago
-
Canada stun Ireland for maiden T20 World Cup win9 hours ago
-
Amid Israeli war in Gaza, children now work so families can survive: ILO11 hours ago
-
UK Conservatives stare defeat in the face even in stronghold11 hours ago
-
First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO12 hours ago
-
Sudan activists say about '40 dead' in shelling near Khartoum12 hours ago
-
Biden announces $225 mn in new aid for Ukraine at Paris talks with Zelensky12 hours ago
-
Gaza aid pier reestablished after storm damage: US military12 hours ago
-
Zelensky urges West to do more for a 'fair peace' after D-Day14 hours ago