Ireland Should Do Well Despite Agreeing to US-Led Higher Tax Plan - Secretary Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Ireland's stable business environment and well-educated workforce should keep its economy competitive despite Dublin raising corporate taxes under a global agreement, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday.

Ireland had one of the world's lowest company taxes at 12.5% before it agreed last month to a minimum of 15% for firms with a turnover of more than 750 million Euros ($868 million) under a US-advocated tax restructuring supported by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

"American companies have flocked to Ireland thanks to a welcoming, efficient, and stable business environment; its well-educated workforce; and thanks to Ireland's position in the EU," Yellen said in a statement on her visit to Dublin. "These factors will continue to make Ireland one of the most open and attractive places in Europe in which to do business.

She added that the Irish corporate tax hike will be "a historic, once-in-a-generation global agreement that will support efforts to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth in all our economies".

Some 135 nations - representing nearly 95% of the global economy - joined the OECD plan to prevent a so-called race to the bottom, where countries consistently dropped tax rates, undermining one another, in an effort to attract global companies.

The United States mooted the global tax plan after President Joe Biden lamented that some of the richest American companies paid virtually no taxes by exploiting loopholes or basing their tax jurisdictions in countries with excessively generous tax rates.