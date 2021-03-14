Ireland Suspends Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Amid Blood Clot Concerns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) The COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine has been temporarily differed from administration in Ireland, the country's health officials announced on Sunday, a day after new information emerged on blood clotting incidents in inoculated people in Norway.

On Saturday, the Norwegian Medicines Agency said that more cases of blood clotting had been found in adults who were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"The decision to temporarily suspend use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine was based on new information from Norway that emerged late last night. This is a precautionary step," Irish Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly wrote on his Twitter.

Even though it has not been concluded whether there is a link between the vaccine and the cases of blood, Ireland's National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended the "temporary deferral" of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a "precautionary principle" in a press release published earlier on Sunday.

So far, over 110,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

The NIAC is due to meet again this morning and a further statement will be released later on.

Earlier this week, several European countries, including Denmark, Iceland and Norway, halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine after Austria said it was investigating the death of a vaccinated woman from multiple thromboses. The European Medicines Agency said there was currently no indication that the reported negative effects had been caused by the vaccination.