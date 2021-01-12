UrduPoint.com
Ireland To Apologize For Subhuman Conditions In Mother-Baby Homes - Children's Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:58 PM

Ireland to Apologize for Subhuman Conditions in Mother-Baby Homes - Children's Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The Irish government on Tuesday approved the publication of the final report on the inquiry into church-run Mother and Baby Homes, in which unmarried women lived in harrowing conditions for decades, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O'Gorman said, adding that the government would work out an action plan that will include the formal apology.

"The report makes clear that for decades, Ireland had a stifling, oppressive and brutally misogynistic culture, where a pervasive stigmatisation of unmarried mothers and their children robbed those individuals of their agency and sometimes their future," O'Gorman said in a statement.

The minister called the publication of the 2,865-page report by the Commission of Investigation, a landmark moment for the nation.

"Over the weeks and months ahead, the government will give very careful and detailed consideration to the report. It will do so with a view to developing a comprehensive Government Action Plan spanning 8 themes, as follows: a survivor-centred approach; apology; access to personal information; archiving and databases; education and research; memorialisation; restorative recognition; dignified burial," the government added in the statement.

According to the report, as many as 9,000 infants died in the walls of 18 care institutions between 1922 and 1998.

The investigators later found a mass grave of babies and children in sewage under the Catholic-run home. Some minors were also allegedly used in vaccine trials without parents' consent.

