Ireland To Begin Vaccination On December 30 - Reports

Ireland to Begin Vaccination on December 30 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Ireland will begin immunization against the coronavirus disease on December 30, the public broadcaster RTE reported Tuesday, citing Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

According to the minister, almost 10,000 vaccine doses will arrive in the country on Saturday. Healthcare workers who work with COVID-19 patients, as well as nursing homes' residents, will be inoculated first.

Donnelly expressed hope that 30,000 would be vaccinated by February.

Earlier, Prime Minister Michael Martin confirmed new restrictions from this Thursday to January 12, which will include shutting down restaurants, pubs, museums, galleries and libraries, while gyms and pools will be opened only for individual training. Movement between the Irish counties will be banned after Saturday.

Ireland has confirmed a total of 80,267 coronavirus cases, including 2,158 fatalities.

